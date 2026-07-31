Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Khandwa Families, Stays Demolition of 25 Houses | Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Friday ordered status quo on the proposed demolition of 25 houses in Khandwa district, granting interim relief to residents who claim they have lived there for more than 40 years.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the petitioners, sought urgent intervention following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's refusal to grant relief.

Pasha told the court that the residents had occupied the land for over four decades and requested protection until their petition could be heard. He said the High Court had suggested that the affected families could seek alternative accommodation instead of staying the demolition.

The Bench directed, "List on Aug 3, 2026. Till then, status quo regarding demolition shall be maintained."

The Khandwa Municipal Corporation has alleged that the houses were built in violation of norms on encroached land and issued demolition notices. The affected families had approached the Jabalpur Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court but failed to secure relief before moving the Supreme Court.