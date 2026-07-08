Students Protest Unsafe Infra & Poor Facilities At Government Middle School In Namli | FP photo

Namli (Madhya Pradesh): Frustration over unsafe infrastructure and poor facilities at the Government Middle School in Sikhedi village spilled onto the streets on Wednesday as students and parents staged a protest, demanding immediate intervention by the administration.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters alleged that despite repeated complaints about the school's dilapidated building and leaking roofs, no concrete action had been taken.

They said a similar protest was held a year ago, but promises to construct a new school building remained unfulfilled.

Education Department officials and the Tehsildar rushed to the school after learning of the demonstration. Students initially insisted on meeting the District Collector before agreeing to present their grievances to the officials.

Apart from demanding a new school building, students highlighted inadequate drinking water and toilet facilities, alleged irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme and accused some teachers of negligence.

Parents and villagers claimed children were forced to wash their own midday meal plates and were not served adequate food.

They also alleged that students who complained were threatened with being issued Transfer Certificates (TCs).

Officials assured the protesters that the complaints would be investigated and appropriate action taken.

They said strict action would be initiated against any negligent teacher and the self-help group managing the mid-day meal scheme if the allegations were found to be true. The administration has promised an inquiry into the matter.