Stranded Indian students post rescue plea video from Russia, over 500 trapped sans help due to lockdown

Over 500 Indian students are stranded in Russia due to a complete lock down in the country after the outbreak of deadly COVID- 19.

Out of these, 100 students are pursuing MBBS at Kabardino-Balkarian State University (KBSU) in Nalchik, Russia.

Sharing his firsthand experience, Sanskar who is also an MBBS student at the KBSU said, “There is a complete lockdown. All the students are safe in the hostels but there are more than 60 students residing on the same floor, using the same kitchen, and the common bathroom. Due to the lockdown, we have no cleaners or cooks, and we have to fend for ourselves.”

“The news that a few days ago, two students tested positive for corona in the other hostel came as rude shock for us and has instilled fear for lives in all of us. The sheer number of people living together makes it impossible to follow the norms of social distancing,” he added.

Over 350 students out of these want to return to their homeland, but that has been made impossible due to the shutdown of international air service.

The students have sent numerous tweets and videos to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard, but have received no response.

Sanskar is an only child and his mother Sheela and grandmother Kalavati are worried to the core.

Students living together are afraid of getting infected with the virus due to its rapid spread in Russia.

Over 40 students have made a group video and posted it on twitter, demanding the Indian government to rescue them and others.

The student said that they had booked a flight for India on March 30, but it was cancelled.