State-Level Yogasana Contest To Promote Wellness Among Gen Z In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when stress, screen dependence and emotional pressures are increasingly affecting young people, Indore is set to host the state-level Lakshya Manthan Yogasana Competition, with organisers promoting yoga as a tool for emotional well-being and positive change among Gen Z.

Supported by the Yoga Commission, Madhya Pradesh Government, the competition is being organised by Lakshya Paryavaran and Water Solution Welfare Society.

Around 1,000 entries are expected from across the state, while nearly 250 have already been received from districts around Indore. Organisers said 30 schools have been contacted for participation.

Dr Hemant Sharma, a senior member of the organising committee, said the initiative aims to bring positive changes among youngsters by helping them develop emotional regulation, discipline and a healthier approach to stress.

The competition will be held in three stages. The first two qualifying rounds are scheduled for Aug 30 and Sept 6, with the final on Sept 12 at the Basketball Complex.

Participants aged eight to 14 and 14 to 20 will compete separately in boys and girls categories. Events include individual and paired yogasana performances to music. Participants above 20 will also compete in two categories.

School students will pay a registration fee of Rs 100. Winners and runners-up will receive cash prizes and gifts.

Judges with national-level qualifications and international experience will assess participants on accuracy, balance, flexibility, technique and presentation.

Dr Pramod Nandwal said the competition aims to provide emerging talent with a larger platform and give yogasana greater recognition at the national level.