ST TERESA LAND SCAM: First arrest over 100 days ago and then a lull

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): It has been 100 days, Dhar police are yet to track down Sudhir Jain, one of the key conspirators in multimillion St Teresa land scam in Dhar town.

The scam, which was unearthed around three-month ago, has hogged the limelight. The people have started pointing fingers at the administration and the local police for their failure in bringing the culprit to the book. Even after the first arrest in the case about 100-day ago, the key conspirator Jain is still evading the police dragnet.

People are wondering as to why no government official or employee were accused in the case as all the permissions be it land diversion, building construction, or no-objection certificate were issued by the administration in the St Teresa land case.

People are questioning why administrative officials did not ask for the land records before allowing land diversion and granting building permission.

Sudhir Das, who was arrested a month ago in the case,†had bought the land from tribals and local Christians and got it registered. But how he†managed to buy the property in this tribal belt remains unanswered. In Dhar district, barring Badnawar, no one can buy tribal land as Section 165 (6) of the MP Land Revenue Code, 1959, is in force in the district.

As per the rule, except tribal no other person is allowed to acquire land without the permission of a revenue officer, not below the rank of a collector. If that happens, the reasons have to be recorded in writing.

When contacted Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said that police teams have conducted raids at different places in search of key accused Sudhir Jain but have not received any success so far. However, the officer assured to nab the accused soon. The officer also denied having any pressure on the police department in connection with the case.

Facts

* 3.074 hectares land was donated by the then Maharaj Anand Rao Panwar to the Canadian Presbyterian Mission Committee Church Council for constructing a hospital and doctorsí residence in 1895

* The property has always been under dispute as the land mafias have been allegedly selling portions of the land using forged documents

