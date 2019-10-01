St Raphael’s students to distributed 80,000 paper bags among shopkeepers

Indore: A group of 1,000 girl students will head out to various areas of the city and distribute newspaper bags to local vendors for promoting ‘plastic free India’ and urging them to use paper bags over plastic ones on Tuesday morning.

The students from St Raphael’s Higher Secondary School have prepared 80,000 paper bags from newspapers for this cause. The bags were prepared by every student with the help of art teachers studying in nursery to class XII.

The girls have identified 13 major markets including Ranipura, Dawa Bazar, Chawwani, Rajwada and Kothari market, where these bags will be distributed. “We need to inculcate message of driving changes, as that is the true meaning of education,” Sr Jancy Joseph, school principal, said.

She added that making and distributing paper bags was their academic year’s target for driving social change. “We had initially a target of preparing 1,00,000 paper bags, but due to examinations and delays, we were only able to prepare 80,000, but still this will be a good lesson for students,” Jancy said.

Officials from Indore Municipal Corporations are also supporting the drive and will be a part of the inaugural ceremony including commissioner Asheesh Singh on Tuesday.