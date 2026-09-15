Sri Aurobindo Group Plans Special Care Centres For Children With Developmental, Neurological Needs Across Madhya Pradesh | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sri Aurobindo Group has announced plans to establish special care and development centres for children with special needs across districts of Madhya Pradesh, aiming to improve access to advanced healthcare and multidisciplinary support beyond major cities.

The group founder-chairman, Dr Vinod Bhandari, made the announcement during a one-day multidisciplinary Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme organised at Usha Divya Bal Mandir in Scheme No. 78 on Sunday.

The proposed centres will be modelled on 'Maatri Sparsh - Usha Divya Bal Mandir' and 'Kemhans', institutions the group launched about a year ago to support children with developmental and neurological needs.

According to Bhandari, the centres use advanced medical technology and updated facilities to help identify and develop the abilities of children, with encouraging results in their overall development.

Bhandari said the group's studies had highlighted the need for such specialised facilities in peripheral areas and smaller districts of the state.

We are fully committed to providing these facilities for the brighter future of children, he said, adding that Kemhans franchises would soon be introduced in districts across Madhya Pradesh.

The CME focused on child and adolescent mental health and neurology, with the theme 'Child and Adolescent Mental Health and Neurology Liaison Practice'.

Paediatricians, psychiatrists and other specialists participated in discussions on the need for coordinated care for children requiring specialised support.

Doctors including Swati Mulye, Hiral Kotadia, Jitendra Sharma and Tanisha Jain shared their views and stressed that specialised centres such as Maatri Sparsh can play an important role in ensuring inclusive development and better support for children and families.

Several senior paediatricians, including Dr Sharad Thora, Dr PD Thakur, Dr Rawat, Dr Anagha Bhagwat, Dr Ankita Tiwari, Dr Himanshu Kelkar and Dr Yashvardhan, were also present.

Dr Vandana Singh proposed the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the CME.