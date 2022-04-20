Sonkatch: Lady doctor enters into heated argument with BMO, video goes viral

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A lady doctor posted at Sonkatch civil hospital entered into a heated argument with the block medical officer (BMO) at the BMO office. The video of the entire incident has gone viral.

Dr Mrunalini Yadav, who is upset with her duty hours at the hospital entered into an argument with the BMO Dr Adarsh Naneriya . Though the incident took place on Tuesday, the video of the incident shot by a hospital employee, went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, Dr Yadav is seen to be uhappy with her 12-hour duty hours and out of anger, seeks an answer from the BMO Dr Naneriya.

When contacted Dr Yadav said that BMO has intentionally put her on duty for 12 hours five-day a week from Monday to Friday without any break. This is sheer violation of norms as according to rules, overtime should be given and there should be one day's rest in duty which is not being given to her.

When she was asked whether she could have made her complaint at the BMO office, she said that the BMO is never available in the office and whenever she has raised her problem before him, he has asked her to talk to the SDM.

On the other hand, BMO Dr ??Naneriya condemned her behaviour saying that Dr Yadav is 15 years junior to him and her behaviour is not right. He said that he has already complained to the higher authorities about it.

He added that he had served her with a show-cause notice in a case and so she was furious at him and that is the reason for her indecent behaviour. This incident has tarnished the image of the entire staff and the hospital, Dr Naneriya added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:42 PM IST