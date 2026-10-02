Solar Push: Over 90 Awareness Camps Planned Across Malwa-Nimar Under The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company will organise more than 90 solar awareness camps across the Malwa-Nimar region under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Special camps will be held in every district, particularly in urban areas, from Oct 5 to 7, while the campaign will continue till Oct 17.

Officials will inform consumers about the scheme and the subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 available per consumer. chief general manager Prakash Singh Chouhan directed officials of all 15 districts to ensure effective camps and invite public representatives, banks and solar agencies.

Power company conducts cleanliness drive

The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company organised a collective cleanliness and 'shramdaan' drive at its headquarters at Polo Ground on Thursday.

Managing director Anup Kumar Singh and chief general manager Prakash Singh Chouhan participated in the campaign. Employees and officials cleaned areas around the rest house, charging station and staff residences, reinforcing the message of cleanliness.