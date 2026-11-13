Software Engineer Jumps To Death From 4th Floor Of Hotel In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of Trivana Hotel in the Nipania area late on Wednesday night. The deceased, identified as Rajkumar Yadav, had been staying at the hotel with his wife and eight-year-old daughter for around one-and-a-half months.

Yadav was staying in room number 401, where the outstanding hotel bill had crossed Rs 70,000. On Wednesday evening, his wife and daughter left for Kolkata. Around 2 am, hotel employees found his body in an empty plot behind the hotel. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police investigation revealed that Yadav was captured on one of the hotel's CCTV cameras around 1 am, apparently walking from his room towards the rooftop. He did not return thereafter. However, no cameras are covering the rooftop or the rear portion of the hotel where his body was found.

Mounting dues and financial difficulties

During the investigation, it emerged that Yadav had been facing financial difficulties and had accumulated substantial hotel dues. When the outstanding amount increased, he reportedly arranged a payment of Rs 25,000 to the hotel's account by contacting someone; however, the dues accumulated again.

Wife and daughter left hotel hours before death

His wife reportedly left for Kolkata with their daughter due to the mounting expenses and told him that she would send money after reaching there. Investigators found that the family generally did not allow hotel staff inside their room and cleaned it themselves. When police entered after the incident, they found the room organized.

According to his wife, Yadav was expecting money from the sale of a plot and planned to clear the hotel's outstanding bill once the deal was completed. Police are investigating the property transaction and the expected payment.

Had quit job to start business

According to family members, Yadav was a software engineer but had quit his job some time ago and was planning to start his own business. He was depending on the proceeds from the plot sale to finance the business. The family had also stayed at the same hotel on an earlier occasion.

According to his wife, Sarvari Begum met Yadav in 2007. He married another woman in 2010 with his family's consent. After his family opposed his relationship with Sarvari, he eventually separated from them and began living with her. His brother is a sub-inspector posted in Dhar.

Police are examining all aspects of the case to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.