'So elemental and yet so overpowering': Twitter in awe of Kaalicharan Maharaj's 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' rendition

Social media has time and again unlocked hidden treasures of talent. Be it singing, dancing or artistry in any form, the virtual umbrella has brought fame to many overnight.
In addition to all the covers of various songs, this one by Kaalicharan Maharaj has been doing rounds on Twitter for a while. The sage can be seen crooning to 'Shiv Tandav Stotram', a Sanskrit hymn that describes Lord Shiva's power and beauty.
It is traditionally attributed to Ravana, the King of Lanka, who is considered to be the greatest devotee of Shiva.
Twitter is in awe of the acoustic rendition that went viral. One user wrote, “Can't recall when I last saw something so elemental and yet so overpowering. When his eyes closed, it was as though he became his own judge; cruel, merciless; the destroyer of his vanity. Before the Destroyer of the World himself.”
Another commented, "I think we are all going back to watch and listen more than once! As Hindus we are linked together through each other’s devotion, it’s what separates Sanatana Dharma from any other wisdom based way of living. We honour him for his prayer to Shiv."
Here are some more reactions.
Here’s the full clip.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)