'So elemental and yet so overpowering': Twitter in awe of Kaalicharan Maharaj's 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' rendition

Social media has time and again unlocked hidden treasures of talent. Be it singing, dancing or artistry in any form, the virtual umbrella has brought fame to many overnight.

In addition to all the covers of various songs, this one by Kaalicharan Maharaj has been doing rounds on Twitter for a while. The sage can be seen crooning to 'Shiv Tandav Stotram', a Sanskrit hymn that describes Lord Shiva's power and beauty.

It is traditionally attributed to Ravana, the King of Lanka, who is considered to be the greatest devotee of Shiva.