Six Gujarat Youths Returning From Mahakal Temple Killed In MP’s Badnawar Crash | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Six youths from Godhra city and Panchmahal district of Gujarat died in a head-on collision between a van and a trailer truck near Panchakwasa village under Badnawar Tehsil on the Dhar-Ujjain-Petlawad four-lane highway in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The victims were returning home after offering prayers at the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1 pm when the van (bearing registration No GJ17CK6134), carrying seven youths, was travelling towards Gujarat.

A trailer truck (bearing registration No GJ39TB9248) loaded with iron goods was speeding on the wrong side of the Badnawar-Ujjain stretch towards Ujjain and smashed into the oncoming van.

The impact was so severe that the van was completely mangled. Five of the six occupants died on the spot, while the sixth youth, who had suffered serious injuries, was alive when rescued. However, he died when he was being taken to the hospital.

"Those who were killed in the accident have been identified as Paresh Kumar, son of Shailesh Bhai Parmar; Mitesh alia Mayur Kumar Chouhan, son of Prakash Bhai; Vishal Kumar, son of Ramesh Bhai Parmar (Panchmahal); Rakesh, son of Bhupat Singh Makwana (Godhra), Vimal Kumar, son of Mukesh Bhai Solanki and Deepak Kumar, son of Mukesh Bhai Bariya," Vijay Dabur, ASP, Dhar, told IANS.

The trailer driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. However, upon receiving information, Badnawar SHO Amit Singh Kushwaha, tehsildar Suresh Nagar and SDM Priyanka Mimrod rushed to the spot with a police team, promptly chased the driver and apprehended him, the police officials said.

Local villagers and police personnel broke the van's windows and after considerable effort, extricated the bodies and the injured youth. Police prepared a 'panchnama' at the site.

The bodies of all six deceased have been kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

Police have informed the families of the identified victims in Gujarat about the tragedy. A case has been registered against the trailer driver.