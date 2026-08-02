Shravan Rains Revive Ratlam's Kharif Crops, Ease Re-Sowing Fears Despite Rainfall Deficit | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Steady rainfall since the beginning of the Shravan month has brought relief to farmers across Ratlam district after a prolonged dry spell in July threatened Kharif crops.

Concerns over re-sowing have eased as soybean, maize, black gram and other crops have regained healthy growth following the recent showers.

Despite the improvement, the district continues to face a significant rainfall deficit.

Till Aug 1, Ratlam recorded an average rainfall of 13.7 inches (346.75 mm), compared with 22.2 inches (564.38 mm) during the same period last year, leaving a shortfall of about 8.5 inches. The district's normal annual rainfall is 36.2 inches (918.3 mm).

The recent rains have also raised expectations for the district's key water reservoirs. Catchment areas of Dholawad, Kaneri and several rural irrigation ponds have begun receiving rainfall, increasing hopes of improved inflows.

Continued rainfall over the surrounding hills and catchment areas is expected to strengthen irrigation supplies for agriculture while ensuring better drinking water availability in urban and rural areas.

Farmers remain hopeful that an active monsoon throughout August will support Kharif production and replenish the district's major reservoirs.