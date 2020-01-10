Shocking Indore Crimes: Youth assaulted, sister molested by 3

Indore: Local police have registered case against three persons for assaulting a youth over a petty argument in Bhagirathpura on Thursday. When his sister intervened, she was molested. Accused fled as people raised noise. According to Banganga police, Karan, Rohit and Golu are the accused. The victim girl told police that she was inside house when she heard her brother screaming for help. She came out and saw three boys assaulting her brother. She reached there to save her brother but the accused grabbed her with wrong intention. The girl tried to escape their grip during which her clothes got torn.

Girl robbed of mobile phone

Two youth on a bike snatched a mobile phone from a girl's hand in Banganga police station area on Thursday afternoon. Victim's uncle registered a complaint with police. Police said Mukesh Singh, 38, resident of Quila Maidan complained that a mobile phone was snatched from his niece, Saloni Chauhan, 17. Saloni was returning home from Khushwah Nagar when two people came from behind, pushed her and took away her mobile phone worth Rs 10,000.

Valuables worth lakhs stolen in Dwarkapuri

Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from an apartment in Dwarkapuri area on Tuesday. Dwarkapuri police registered the case on Thursday. According to police, Lalit Ahiwal, 35, of Digvijay Apartment complained about theft of three gold mangalsutra, three gold earrings, a pair of gold tops, one gold ring, a silver waist band, two Indane and one HP gas cylinders and Rs 20,000. Police investigation is on.