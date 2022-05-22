Shamgarh: MPEB lineman electrocuted

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old assistant lineman died on an electric pole due to electrocution around 10:00 am on Sunday.

According to information, MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company's assistant lineman, Ramniwas Kahti Patel climbed the electric pole to fix the fault in the 33-kilovolt electrical lines passing through the fields situated on Melkheda road.

The passage of current was stopped for him to do his work safely but the pole suddenly became electrified and Ramniwas was severely injured. After which, his fellow co-workers brought him to the Government Hospital, Shamgarh in a critical condition, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The electricity distribution company supervisor Himmat Singh Chouhan said that a preliminary investigation has revealed that the current started flowing because of return current due to electricity theft.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:47 PM IST