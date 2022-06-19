Shajapur: ANM attempts suicide, accuses clerk of demanding bribe

Crime Scene Representative Photo |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): An alert government railway police personnel posted at Shajapur railway station foiled a suicide attempt by a 60-year-old Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) posted at the Shajapur district hospital. She levelled serious allegations against the clerk at the district hospital of demanding bribe for withdrawing her money.

According to information, the incident was reported on Saturday afternoon, when Krishna Vishwakarma came to the Shajapur railway station. She was in a state of panic and after waiting for three to four hours at the station, she stood up as soon as she saw Bina ñ Nagda passenger arriving.

Before she could take the extreme step, GRP personnel immediately rushed toward her and stopped her.

When questioned about her behaviour, she informed the police that her husband has cancer and she has already spent a lot of money on his treatment. She added that her husband has to get about Rs 1.5 lakh from the district hospital, but a clerk posted in the hospital was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 to withdraw money.

Krishna who was reduced to tears said that she is not in a condition to fulfil the clerkís demand for money. Instead of giving him cash, she decided to give him her gold earrings anticipating it will solve her problem. However, even after that, she has not gotten her money. Fed up with this, she decided to take an extreme step.

Meanwhile, the GRP in-charge posted at the Shajapur railway station said that the woman came with the intention of committing suicide which was noticed by a constable who informed me. The officer added that the woman told the police that her mental condition is not good, so she walked into the railway station. We informed the police called the womanís husband to the station and sent her home.