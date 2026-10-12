SGSITS Students Turn Waste Into Innovative Solutions At AAROHAN 2026 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Proving that environmental sustainability and engineering ingenuity go hand in hand, students at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) transformed everyday waste into functional prototypes during the Best Out of Waste competition at AAROHAN 2026.

Hosted by the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering (IPE) under the theme Waste to Wonder, the event challenged students to rethink how discarded materials could solve pressing real-world problems.

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Engineering Innovation in Action

Working in multidisciplinary teams of three to four, participants designed working models and prototypes using discarded plastic, paper, cardboard and metal scrap. To ensure authentic problem-solving, commercial kits were strictly barred, and teams were given three to five minutes to pitch their ideas to the jury.

Among the standout participants was Aditya Bankey, who presented an innovative interlocking building brick made from plastic waste and metal scrap as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional construction materials and mortar.

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Spotlight on Standout Projects

GRIP-X Road Surface: Ankit Jharbade, Muskan Verma and Mohini Bamoriya integrated plastic waste into road surfaces to tackle plastic disposal while improving tyre traction to prevent vehicle skidding.

Rapid Rotational Composter: Civil engineering MTech students Nikhil Kumar Vyas, Diksha Mandloi, Abhishek Tiwari and Preeti developed an in-vessel rotational composter capable of converting organic waste into nutrient-rich compost in just 21 to 30 days.

Source-Segregation Dustbin: Aditya Raipure, Keshav Rathore and Anurag Mehra designed a functional dustbin entirely from discarded materials to encourage disciplined community waste management.

Eco-Utility and Handicrafts: Oshi Agrawal and Vansh Kaushal showcased everyday utility items crafted from waste cardboard, plastic bottles and newspapers, while Purvi Nagar displayed decorative African dolls fashioned from recycled paper.

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Evaluation and Leadership

Projects were assessed based on technical feasibility, effective use of waste materials, problem-solving potential and environmental impact. The jury included SGSITS alumnus Samkit Sethi (2007 batch) and Prof Vinod Pare from the mechanical engineering department.

The event was spearheaded by Prof Girish Thakkar, Head of the IPE Department and event coordinator, with organisational support from faculty members Sumit Dwivedi, Adarsh Jaiswal and Angoor Bala Jayant.