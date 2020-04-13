Setup control room to ensure hospitalisation of patients: Kailash Vijayvargiya to district administration

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Sunday claimed that private hospitals in the city, which are not earmarked for coronavirus patients, are not admitting patients with other ailments.

“They are so scared of spread of coronavirus on their campuses, that private hospitals are not even admitting patients with other common diseases. We get calls from attendants of patients for admission till 2 to 3 am,” Vijayvargiya told reporters.

He stated that, he in a meeting, with district administration, requested for setting up of a common medical room which will ensure that people with general aliments, if required hospitalisation, are admitted.

A delegations of BJP senior leaders, including Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Ramesh Mendola and KM Moghe met district and police administration officers and took update on the situation arising out of coronavirus in the city. District collector Manish Singh, IMC commissioner Asheesh Singh and DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra were present at the meeting.

The delegation stated that extensive screening is required in the areas where coronavirus cases are found.

The BJP leaders stated that the lockdown due to coronavirus may extend past-April 14 given the increasing number of Covid patients across the country.

They stated that Indore is the epicentre of coronavirus in the city so extra efforts are required to check it.

They also stated that the district administration ensure that supply chain of distribution of ration and food packets among the poor is not disrupted. They also stated that the administration should ensure that people get ration from shops without any hassle.

The BJP leaders also requested from the administration to ensure that there is no scarcity of medicine in the medical stores.