Server Glitch: Services In Hosps Associated With MGM Med College Reach Dead End

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of patients and their attendants faced ordeal in getting admission, OPD slips or even the registration for pathology services and diagnoses at all hospitals associated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College on Monday, thanks to a glitch in server.

The server of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) was down and no entry in the online system could be made in any of the hospitals associated with MGM Medical College including MY Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, MTH Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital and others.

The hospital staff claimed that this is for the first time when they are facing such technical crisis. Condition turned worse on Monday afternoon when many patients who were admitted in the morning could not get the official confirmation for the same due to which their treatment could not be started till evening.

‘My father got admitted to Super Speciality Hospital on Monday morning. The doctors have also suggested some diagnoses to be done but nothing could take place due to server issue,’ a patient’s attendant said.

Later, doctors and hospital management had to take the manual route to get him admitted and begin his treatment.

Two days to fix

‘Yes, we are facing a server issue due to which we had taken the manual route to facilitate patients. We have informed the technical team about the same and it might take two days to get resolved.’

Dr PS Thakur, Superintendent MY Hospital

‘We have informed the technical team and they are trying to fix the issue. We faced problems in admission and other registrations but we managed it by shifting to manual system. We believe that the issue would be resolved soon.’

Dr Sumit Shukla, Superintendent, Super Speciality Hospital