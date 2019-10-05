Sendhwa : Woman dies, family says medical negligence leads to her death

Sendhwa: An allege case of medical negligence came to fore in Sendhwa town of Barwani district after one doctor who did not have many relevant medical degree administered a saline to a woman and that leads to her death.

Family members accused doctor responsible death for woman. After death, doctor who identified as Habib alias Bhuru, who did not have any degree. Incident took place at Khalwadi Mohalla, where Radheyshyam, 27, son of Kalarsingh Dudwe, a resident of Badgaon took his wife Seenabai, 25, to the private clinic owned by Habib.

Radheyshyam claimed that Seena suffering from a fever and we took her to the doctor’s clinic anticipating a small dose could help her to recover.

However, her condition started deteriorating and little after she stopped responding. After incident, Habib fled away closing his clinic.

Deceased husband accused administration of wrong saline was the reason behind his wife’s death. Later, Radheyshyam lodged complaint at police and based on his statement, police registered case in the matter. Police sent body for postmortem and search for Habib is going on.

When contacted police station in charge TS Dawar said that they got complaint form Radheyshyam and he accused one Habib of medical negligence. We are waiting post mortem report and based on that we will take action against Habib.