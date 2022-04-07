Sendhwa: Solanki meets PM, requests development of Barwani-Kevadiya waterway

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 42nd foundation day of BJP and discussed various issues with him in Delhi on Thursday. During this meeting, Solanki held a detailed discussion related to his area and requested approval for various projects works.

Solanki requested for the execution of the Indore-Manmad rail project. He also requested for development of 160-kilometre waterway from Barwani district to the Statue of Unity situated in Kevadiya in Gujarat to foster sustainable growth of tourism in the area.

He also urged facilitation for the establishment of a Central Agricultural University in the Nimad-Malwa region, to impart education to tribal masses in different branches of agriculture and to boost distance education in the Nimad-Malwa region. He also requested for the construction of a new government medical college along with the modernisation of medical services and facilities in the region.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:26 PM IST