Sendhwa: Road construction resumes after forest department clearance

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The repairing work on Sendhwa Warla Road, which was suspended due to the lack of NOC for a 17 km stretch from Shahpura that falls under the forest department, was resumed on Saturday after getting forest department nod. Following constant efforts of ex-minister Antar Singh Arya, road repair machinery was back on the road from Saturday, signaling the resumption of the pending repair works on the road.

It may be mentioned here that works on the road which had not been repaired for several months, was suspended due to the lack of NOC for a stretch from Shahpura that falls under the forest department. BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said compensation amount was demanded by the forest department for the resumption of the work on Sendhwa- Warla road. Even after the amount was deposited by the PWD department, the work did not resume.

Arya continued the follow up to ensure resumption of the road work and his efforts paid off. On receiving the information, the ex-minister visited the construction site himself and also inspected repair works.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:54 PM IST