Sendhwa: Prompt action saves 40 new bikes worth 60L being gutted in fire

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The promptness of the police and fire brigade averted loss of property when a truck container transporting 40 motorbikes of Yamaha Company caught fire on Monday. Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information and controlled the fire with the help of the fire brigade. The team also diverted the traffic and restored smooth traffic movement.

Superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla had issued directions to take immediate action on receiving information about the fire. Balsamud outpost in-charge Anil Dasondhi had been informed about the burning container vehicle near Panwa Fante village on AB Road. He and his team along with the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The fire brigades extinguished the fire while the police team diverted the traffic and prevented 40 motorbikes of Yamaha Company worth around Rs 60 lakhs from getting burnt.

The vehicle driver Shakil, 40 of Haryana, said that he had been transporting the motorbikes from Noida in Uttar Pradesh to Cochin in Kerala. The fire broke out only in front of the vehicle due to a short circuit, and he jumped from the vehicle to save himself, he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MP government to start mobile veterinary units to provide medical assistance to animals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:48 PM IST