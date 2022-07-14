e-Paper Get App

Sendhwa: Oath-taking ceremony of Lions Club's district cabinet held

Former council chairman and former district governor (Lions International Club) Dwarka Prasad Jhalan from Pune, Maharashtra was invited as the chief guest of the programme.

Updated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The swearing-in ceremony of the district cabinet of Lions Club Sendhwa D 3233 -G-1 was held here on Thursday in the presence of many personalities of the Lions Club. Former council chairman and former district governor (Lions International Club) Dwarka Prasad Jhalan from Pune, Maharashtra was invited as the chief guest of the programme.

Like every year, this year too many people took the membership of Lions Club, Sendhwa. During the swearing-in ceremony, Shyam Tayal took oath as chairman of the new board of directors. Dr Atul Patel was given the responsibility of treasurer, Ajay Jhanwar as first vice president, Sanjay Agarwal as second vice president, while Dr Atul Shah was sworn-in as third vice president. All the officers took an oath to discharge their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and dedication. During this event, first vice district governor (lions international club) Yash Sharma, regional chairperson Ram Jat, municipality president Basanti Bai Yadav, and other members from across states were also present.

