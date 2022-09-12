Sendhwa: Dhawada Sarpanch dies in road accident

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Kailash Solanki, sarpanch of Dhawada gram panchayat, Sendhwa tehsil died in a road accident on Monday afternoon. The accident took place near Kolkheda Phate along Dhanora-Sendhwa road.

Solanki was on his way to Dhawada village on his bike when he was hit by an unknown vehicle amid heavy rain. The collision was so intense that Solanki died on the spot. The passersby called Dial 100 police. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on.