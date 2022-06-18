SDM orders FIRs against colonisers for developing illegal colonies

Representative pic |

FP News Service

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh)

Under a drive to remove unauthorized settlements and an ongoing crackdown against land mafia, the local administration has tightened the noose around illegal colonizers here in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district.

SDM Shirali Jain on Friday sought action against illegal colonies being developed in the area, taking the total number of such colonies in Bamnala to 2 and Bhikhangaon to 1. Jain asked municipal council CEO Mohan Singh Alawa and Janpad CEO OP Sharma to lodge FIRs against the owners of these colonies for developing illegal colonies in the village to prevent mushrooming of unauthorized settlements in the area.

One such Gulmohar colony spread over 0.709 hectares of land located in front of a local bus, owned by Mamuddin Noormohammad, in violation of MP Real Estate Rules-2017.

Residential Omkar colony owned by Sevanti Bai, a resident of Rajpur, was found to be being developed illegally, and hence, an order was issued to lodge an FIR. On which, SDM Jain said that coming down heavily on rampant illegal constructions going in the area, orders have been given to lodge FIRs against these colonies. CMO (Bhikangaon) Mohan Singh said that a letter has been received from SDM regarding illegal colonies in Bhikangaon and Barnala village area. FIR would be registered after scrutiny of documents.

In addition to that, orders on 10 other such illegal colonies in Bhikangaon village area could be announced soon.