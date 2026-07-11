SDM Inspects Historic Temples In Thandla | FP photo

With pic (10 July – Jhabua – Gachale)

SDM inspects historic temples in Thandla

FP News Service

Jhabua

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhaskar Gachale conducted a comprehensive inspection of the city's historic, government-protected temples on Friday. He reviewed their arrangements and interacted with priests and temple managers.

He visited the Shri Nagnecha Mata Temple, Ambikeshwar Mahadev Temple, Pattabhiram Temple, Shri Laxminarayan Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Bade Ramji Temple and Hanuman Ashtak Bavdi Temple, performed puja at each and enquired about conservation and maintenance needs.

Terming the temples living symbols of Thandla's cultural and historical heritage, the SDM said that since these are government-protected sites managed by the District Collector, their upkeep remains a top priority. He directed priests to promptly report any problems or encroachments.

During the inspection, when an issue arose over sowing on land adjacent to the Hanuman Ashtak Stepwell Temple, the SDM summoned revenue and police staff to the spot and resolved the matter peacefully to the satisfaction of temple management and residents.

SDM Gachale said preserving such heritage was a collective societal responsibility and directed officials to regularly monitor the temples, assuring continued efforts towards their protection and development.