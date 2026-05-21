School Raises Concern Over Filth, Illegal Encroachment And Anti-Social Activities In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): The management of Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School has lodged complaints with the municipal council and police over increasing filth, illegal encroachments and anti-social activities outside the school premises.

According to the school management, garbage has been accumulating near both main gates of the institution for a long time, causing inconvenience to students, teachers and parents.

In a complaint submitted to the Chief Municipal Officer, the school alleged that people frequently urinate in the open near the gate facing the bus stand, creating an unhygienic atmosphere around the campus.

The school also claimed that illegal stalls and encroachments near the entrance have worsened the situation. Authorities were informed several times earlier, but no effective action was taken, the management alleged.

A separate complaint was lodged at Susner police station against a youth for alleged indecent behaviour and issuing threats. The management claimed the youth abused and threatened staff members after being stopped from urinating near the school gate on Tuesday morning.

Principal Sunil Kumar Soni, staff members and parents demanded immediate action to ensure cleanliness and safety around the school.