Save The Ground': Sports Lovers Hold Street Cricket Protest Against School Project In MP's Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A unique protest was staged in the city on Saturday as athletes, sports enthusiasts and members of the Save the Ground Committee played cricket and football on a public road to oppose the proposed construction of Sandipani Higher Secondary School on the city's historic sports ground.

The symbolic demonstration at Bharat Mata Square carried the message: "Today we are playing on the street so that tomorrow children do not have to."

Protesters said they were not opposed to the construction of the school but wanted it to be built on alternative land so that the city's only major sports ground could be preserved.

They said the ground has served as a training venue for cricket, football, athletics and other sports for years, with thousands of athletes practising there.

Committee members described the protest as a campaign to safeguard the future of young sportspersons rather than an agitation.

They appealed to residents to support the movement, stressing that playgrounds are essential for the health, development and aspirations of future generations.

Social activist Kapil Singh Chauhan, District Press Club President Shyam Gurjar, Congress district president Tarun Baheti and several sports enthusiasts attended the protest and reiterated the demand to protect the ground.

Responding to the issue, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar said construction of the school was a priority as the Rs 48 crore project could lapse if delayed.

However, he said he was willing to seek approval for an alternative site if a suitable location was suggested.

Municipal Council President Swati Chopra also assured support for approving an alternative site within municipal limits through the council if a consensus is reached.