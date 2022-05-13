Sardarpur: Teacher's disappointed, no positive outcome of redress camp

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher’s problems redress camp was organised at the Excellence school, Sardarpur on Friday. During this camp, the teachers raised a number of financial issues like problems related to HRA arrears, Divyang allowance arrears, Seventh Pay Commission, pending instalment of 50 per cent increment, etc.

These problems were supposed to be resolved on the spot, but this did not happen. As per sources, block education Officer Pramod Kumar Mathur was present in the camp for just a short period of time as he had to attend a meeting at Dhar. In his absence, clerk Shankarlal Koshal worked as the in-charge.

According to the teachers, they hoped that their problems would be solved during today's camp but they were disappointed with the outcome. Shikshak Karmchari Morcha said that if the government doesn’t find a solution within 10 days, then the Morcha will visit Dhar to meet the Assistant Commissioner Supriya Bisen.

Bisen had ordered all the BEOs of Dhar to clear the pending payment of teachers by April 28. But this has not happened.

