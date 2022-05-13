Sardarpur: PHE officials fail to fix water scarcity in Badveli village

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Badveli village which is located just three kilometres away from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district has been facing acute water scarcity and despite a team of PHE officials stepping in to solve the water woes, no progress has been made in this direction.

Free Press prominently covered water scarcity in Badveli village on Thursday. As a result of which, a team of public health officials on Thursday stepped in to solve water scarcity and searched for a possible alternative solution for water scarcity. Officials also assured quick redressal of the villagers’ complaints about water requirements, but to the people's annoyance, the water woes couldn’t be resolved.

It is to be noted that as many as 10 such water prone villages were connected to the nearby Kalikaraya Dam with pipelines at a total cost of Rs 12 crores around 10 years ago in order to solve drinking water scarcity and provide functional water connections in the area.

But there is no water supply in them. Residents told that the ambitious Nal Jal Yojana aimed to supply tap water at doorsteps in villages, has also failed to provide safe water to the village due to gross negligence of contractor and local administration.

When contacted EE of the Public Health Engineering Department, Dhar, KP Verma said that only the officers of the PHE Department, Sardarpur would be able to give information regarding this matter. Repeated efforts made to contact Public Health Engineering Department SDO Naval Singh Bhuriya and Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma in this regard went in vain.

