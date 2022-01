Sanawad still awaits train link to Bhopal, Bhusaval

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Even a year testing of newly-laid broad gauge track between Sanawad and Nimarkhedi, Sanawad residentsí dream of train connectivity to state capital Bhopal and Bhusaval is yet to be fulfilled.

Earlier, Sanawad Vikas Samiti had written a letter to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav demanding MEMU trains from Bhopal to Sanawad and Sanawad to Bhusaval.

Rajendra Palod, Laxmikant Rathi, Rakesh Gehlot, Zakir Hussain Ami, Om Bansal, Bunty Solanki, Sandeep Srivastava have demanded that Sanawad-Bhopal and Sanawad-Bhusaval MEMU trains be started.

The members of the committee have demanded that MEMU train be launched via Mathela, Sanawad-Bhopal, and Sanawad-Bhusaval in the larger interest of Nimar region.

It is noteworthy that the distance of famous Omkareshwar from Sanawad railway station is only 12 km.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:46 PM IST