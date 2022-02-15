Sanawad: Statue of Bajirao Peshwa on horseback planned at memorial site

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Maharishi Uttam Swami Maharaj along with CMís younger brother Narendra Singh Chouhan, former MP Krishna Murari Moghe, MLA Sachin Birla and many others paid floral tributes at Bajirao Peshwa memorial.

Swami Maharaj has been on Narmada Parikrama. While addressing the gathering, he said that though the people are concerned about the cleanliness of River Narmada, more efforts and steps were needed in that direction. He appealed to the residents to actively work for the noble cause. He also appreciated the basic facilities now being made available to the devotees performing parikrama on Narmada banks.

MLA Birla said that the state tourism ministry has sanctioned Rs 8.78 crore in the first phase for the all-round development of the memorial site. He further said that a museum, land beautification, bridge and grand reception gate will be constructed. Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa Jankalyan Samiti convener Anil Birla presented a memento to the seer. Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa Pratishthan secretaries Vivek Bhatore and Nagendra Muchala said that a statue of Bajirao Peshwa on horseback costing Rs 48 lakh will be installed at the tomb.

Swami Maharaj performed Narmada Aarti on reaching Toksar village during the yatra and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

ALSO READ IISER Bhopal's organic polymers can remove micropollutants from water

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:51 PM IST