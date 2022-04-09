Sanawad: Over 14 hundred students appear for 2 seats in Navodaya Vidyalaya

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): As many 1,464 students from Sanawad and around appeared in the entrance test for admission to just two seats in Junapani situated Jawahar Navoday Vidhyalaya (JNV).

School principal Vipin Gupta informed that as many 1,464 students had applied to appear in the exam which was held at five private schools in the town.

Kishan Malviya, one of the parents who came all the way from Guradiya village with his children, said that we have come from far away for admission in Class ninth. Similarly, Ramlal More, who came from Julwania village with his daughter, said that with enthusiasm for admission in JNV high among students, it’s not that easy this time to get admission to the school.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:19 PM IST