Sanawad: MLA reviews developmental work asks officials to resolve public issues

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla held a review meeting over developmental works and public issues in the municipal corporation.

Birla directed municipal officers to speed up developmental works in town and resolve public issues at the earliest.

He further asked workers to actively work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to provide housing to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 2024. He further said that an auditorium, water tank and two water coolers costing Rs 50 lakh would be made available in government girls school. Apart from this, an auditorium and boundary wall would also be constructed in government boys higher secondary school with the amount. Other developmental works costing Rs 80 lakh would be done in SC and ST wards of the town.

Birla suggested that to remove encroachment from trenching ground in Ward No 2 and establish a sewerage plant.

The Trikon Chowk was renamed as Tiranga Chowk during the meeting.

Birla further directed the civic body to organise camps to resolve the issues under BPL, pension and housing scheme. The MLA also instructed the corporation to put slabs on top of the drain in front of houses. He also said that an assistant engineer be appointed in the corporation.

Public representatives, including Kamal Birla, Gautam Vidyarthi, Anil Ajmera, Narendra Rathore and many others, apprised the legislator with the public issues in the meeting.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:18 AM IST