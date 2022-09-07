SAF constable caught accepting Rs 1.5L bribe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A constable of 34th battalion was caught red-handed by Lokayukta sleuths while accepting an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe on Tuesday. The constable had taken the bribe for helping an unemployed youth get a job in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

The Lokayukta police of Indore caught Ishwar Yogi, who is posted in Dhar, while he was taking the hefty amount. After trapping the constable, he was brought to the Lokayukta office.

According to Lokayukta DCP Praveen Baghel, Yogesh Thakur, a resident of 91 Aranya Nagar, had come in contact with SAF constable Ishwar Nath Yogi, who is posted in Dhar. Yogi told Thakur that he can get him a government job if he would give him Rs 8 lakh.

Thakur was promised job either in the university through DAVV registrar or through SSC exam. Yogi sought Rs 1.5 lakh as first installment for starting the recruitment process.

Thakur understood that Yogi is corrupt and informed Lokayukta police about him.

Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap to nab Yogi. They sent Thakur with Rs 1.5 lakh to Yogi at a location in Pologround area. As Yogi accepted the amount, Lokayukta sleuths standing nearby in civil dress caught him red-handed.

He was booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.