Residents Distressed By Blocked Drain Near Shimla Chaupati In Bagh Town | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The filthy drain near Shimla Chaupati in Bagh town has turned into a major source of concern for residents after both of its drainage outlet pipes became completely clogged.

The decades-old drain, which passes through the centre of the town, is now filled with stagnant and contaminated water due to the blockage, creating severe unhygienic conditions in the surrounding area.

Residents living near the drain have complained about the unbearable foul smell, along with the increasing presence of flies and mosquitoes. Locals fear that the unsanitary environment could lead to the spread of serious diseases. According to residents, regular cleaning and proper maintenance of the drain could have prevented the accumulation of garbage and waste that now covers most of the water surface.

The Gram Panchayat has carried out cleaning operations on several occasions, but the situation reportedly returns to its previous condition within days. Officials and residents attribute the recurring problem to the narrow drainage pipes, where waste materials often get stuck and obstruct the water flow.

Due to the drain’s large size and length, cleaning operations also become difficult and time-consuming. Residents have urged people to avoid dumping waste into the drain and cooperate in maintaining cleanliness.