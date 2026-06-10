Removed Block Resource Coordinator-Appointed PM Shri School Principal In Sardarpur | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Tribal Affairs Department's handling of the Boot Singh Bhawar case has sparked discussion in administrative and political circles in Dhar district.

Authorities removed Bhawar from the post of Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) on Jan 5 after finding him guilty of irregularities. Despite the action, officials later appointed him the in-charge principal of PM Shri School, Gumanpura.

Following complaints and an inquiry, the department revoked the appointment and restored him to his original post of Higher Secondary Teacher.

During his tenure as BRC, Bhawar faced allegations related to the distribution of uniforms and bicycles and the alleged collection of money from a school headmaster.

Then SDM Asha Parmar and DPC Pradeep Kumar Khare investigated the allegations and reportedly found him guilty. Authorities subsequently removed him from the BRC post and recommended further action.

Bhawar challenged the order in the High Court and secured a stay on Jan 20. However, the court dismissed his petition on May 14 after considering the government's reply.

Assistant Commissioner Narottam Barkade appointed Bhawar as in-charge principal on May 22.

After complaints by social activist Phoolchand Kumawat and complainant Munnalal Maru, the department reviewed the matter and cancelled the appointment on June 5.