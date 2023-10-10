 Relief To Patients: X-Ray Machine At CHC Starts Functioning
Relief To Patients: X-Ray Machine At CHC Starts Functioning

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Here comes a much-needed breather for hundreds of patients from Sardarpur tehsil, defunct the X-ray machine at the community health centre, with the machine started functioning. This will greatly improve the quality of healthcare services available in the area. Patients will no longer have to travel long distances for X-ray examinations, saving them time and money.

Notably, the X-ray machine at CHC has been lying defunct since September 18 due to rotor and CPO failure. The hospital receives 40-50 fracture cases daily from remote villages. Patients, upon learning about the damaged rotor and CPO, have no choice but to turn to private hospitals for X-rays, even though many of them are financially disadvantaged.

Community health centres provide free X-rays for fracture patients, while private hospitals charge anywhere from Rs 500 to 1000, a financial burden for the impoverished residents whose earnings often do not exceed Rs 300 daily. Meanwhile, Free Press prominently raised the issue on October 5 to draw district administration and health department’s attention. After the news was published in Free Press, the health administration officials came into action and started repairing the rotor and CPO of the X-ray machine immediately.

On Monday evening, the operation at the X-ray lab started and it brought big relief for thousands of patients and their family members.

