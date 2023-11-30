Recovery Of Kisan Credit Card Loans In Ujjain: Collector Court Cancels Transferring Of Lands

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged game of auctioning lands at throwaway prices in the name of recovery of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans has failed. The collector court has cancelled the nominations in five cases.

Due to the non-pay of loan amount taken under KCC, a case of auctioning the land of the concerned farmers without prior notice had come to light. Farmers had complained that they were not even given notice for loan recovery and their land was immediately auctioned.

In some cases, the then-tehsildars even got the land renamed in the name of the auction buyer. In the case, there were allegations of providing benefits to some land mafia with the connivance of some revenue and bank officials and bank brokers.

A few months ago, a complaint was made before the collector court during a public hearing. It was told that Karnataka Bank Limited branch Freeganj had sanctioned an amount of Rs 9.9 lakh under the KCC scheme against the application form of Nagu Singh, son of Fateh Singh from Ghattiya on September 9, 2015 under the bank rules.

Nagu Singh failed to pay the said amount within the scheduled time as per bank rules, due to which the recovery of the due amount of Rs 11,71,685 has been mentioned in the RCC application form.

On receiving the complaint, collector Kumar Purushottam constituted an investigation team. The investigation revealed irregularities in some cases and the procedure was not fully followed.

The collector court, while hearing five cases, has cancelled the transfers done after the auction. Along with cancelling the name transfer, the collector court has also given instructions to the concerned tehsildars to restore the previous situation.

In compliance with the order, the concerned tehsildars have recreated the previous situation and submitted the compliance report to the collector court. In the revenue records, the said lands have again been made in the names of the concerned farmers.