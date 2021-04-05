Record 805 C-ve cases, 3 deaths in Indore

Indore: Cases of Covid are increasing by leaps and bounds in the city as the number of cases crossed the 800 mark for the first time on Monday.

As many as 805 cases were tested positive out of 6,319 samples tested.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 12.74 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 74,029. Three deaths were reported taking the toll increased to 977, so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 9,56,988. As many as 5,377 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department has taken 6,288 more samples for testing including 5853 for RTPCR and 436 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 5875 patients are under going treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 67177 patients have been discharged so far.