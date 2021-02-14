RATLAM: Treasure trove of ancient temples lies hidden on banks of Mahi river

Ratlam: The tribal belt of Ratlam district has a treasure trove of ancient temples on banks of Mahi River. A Shiva temple has been found in the excavation, which commenced in Rajapura Mataji village form December 8.

When contacted, archaeologist Dr DP Pandey said artifacts similar to Khajuraho temple has been found in Shiva temple belonging to 12th century. He said 60-70 idols were found during excavation.

Th excavation stopped on Februray 6 and is likely to commence shortly as a proposal has been forwarded to provide more funds for the excavation work.

Excavation may throw up two-three more temples and artifacts near Mahi river brink. This tribal belt may become a great attraction for the tourists. Dr Pandey said first temple found during excavation appears to be a Tantrik site built by Parmar rulers who ruled the area between 10th to 13th century.

He said after a survey in 2019 he came to conclusion that the big historical treasurer lies hidden underneath the stones and soil of the area. He received an approval in last October and started excavation on December 8.

History of area: Rajapura Mataji village is located about 35 kilometres from Ratlam city in Bajna Tehsil. Famous Garkhankhai Mataji temple already exists in the village where a large number of devotees visit. Ratan Singh founded Ratnapuri about 365 years back on Vasant Panchami near Mahi river around Rajapura Mataji. After many years, it was shifted to present day Ratlam.