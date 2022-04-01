Ratlam: Three arrested for links with those held in Rajasthan with explosives

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the local police have arrested three men from Ratlam district for their alleged links with three persons held earlier in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan for allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks, an official said on Friday.

"The arrests in MP came after three residents of Ratlam - Sarfuddin alias Saifulla, Zubair and Altmas - were arrested with 12 kg explosives in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh," Ratlam Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari confirmed.

The trio arrested in Rajasthan was involved in murders in Ratlam in 2014 and 2017, he said.

"We had picked up around 50 people after the trio was arrested in Chittorgarh. But we let off some of them after interrogation and have arrested three persons so far," he added.

However, Tiwari did not give the names of the people arrested.

Police sources said that the state government is planning to raze the illegal constructions of the six accused from Ratlam.

Rajasthan police had said that they had recovered 12 kg explosives, three battery clocks, three connector wires, six bulbs and a jeep from the possession of the three accused during patrolling on Wednesday night in Chittorgarh district. The trio had links with the extremist Al Soofa organisation of Ratlam, they had said.

Properties demolished

With picture of (1 April - Ratlam ñ Demolition)

FP News Service

Ratlam

District administration and police have come into action after the arrest of three youths of Ratlam with explosives in Nimbahera, Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan on Thursday. As per information police carried out searches at a number of places last night and Thursday.

District administration and police jointly carried out an operation to demolish the properties of suspected persons at Mohan Nagar and Munshipada. District collector Kumar Purushottam said to media persons that no one will be spared and places have been identified where more demolitions will take place.

He said that the activity of demolition was already underway in the district and will continue in future too against all those who are involved in illegal activities.

According to information, district collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Abhishek Tiwari also reached the sites where demolition took place on Friday. Meanwhile, police investigation into the case is continuing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:01 PM IST