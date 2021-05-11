Ratlam: Negative report mandatory for railway passengers visiting Goa, circular issued

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory by Goa state Government for the railway passengers reaching there.

A railway press release issued here on Tuesday said passengers reaching Goa will have to show a negative RTPCR report conducted within 72 hours period of reaching Goa’s railway station. It is mandatory for every passenger reaching there.

The railway press release stated that passengers will have to undergo thermal screening. The railway authorities have appealed to passengers to ensure compliance with the health advisory and directives of the concerning state of destination station.