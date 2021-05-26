Ratlam: Martyred jawan cremated with full military honours in his ancestral village Gunavad

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of martyred Army jawan Kanhaiyalal Jat, who died in the line of duty in Sikkim, were performed on Wednesday at his ancestral village Gunavad in Madhya Pradesh with full military honours.

The funeral pyre was lit by Jat's elder daughter Aradhya (6) after the Guard of Honour was given in the presence of a large number of people.

Earlier, villagers showered floral petals on the procession carrying the mortal remains of the jawan. Jat's wife Sapna and daughter Aradhya also saluted him along with Army personnel on the occasion.