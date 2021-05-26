Indore

Ratlam: Martyred jawan cremated with full military honours in his ancestral village Gunavad

BJP MP from Ratlam-Jhabua seat, Guman Singh Damor, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana and senior district officials among others also paid floral tributes.

Representative Pic: The body of Lance Naik Kanhaiyalal Jat was cremated with full military honours in his native village in Gunawad
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of martyred Army jawan Kanhaiyalal Jat, who died in the line of duty in Sikkim, were performed on Wednesday at his ancestral village Gunavad in Madhya Pradesh with full military honours.

The funeral pyre was lit by Jat's elder daughter Aradhya (6) after the Guard of Honour was given in the presence of a large number of people.

Earlier, villagers showered floral petals on the procession carrying the mortal remains of the jawan. Jat's wife Sapna and daughter Aradhya also saluted him along with Army personnel on the occasion.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Kanhaiyalal Jat arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Tuesday afternoon. From Indore, it was taken to Gunawad
Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav offered floral tributes on behalf of the state government to the martyred jawan.

Jat (32), a Lance Naik, was killed in a sudden blast while cleaning an Army vehicle in Sikkim on Saturday, his brother said.

