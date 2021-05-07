Ratlam: Man dies two days before his wedding in Jaora tehsil, doctor said his oxygen level was low

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The happiness turned into mourning in Dodiya family as the bridegroom died two days before his wedding. The wedding was to be held on May 7, Wednesday.

The wedding was to taken place in Ranigaon village. The pre-wedding functions were already held. On May 3, bridegroom Ajay Singh Dodiya danced late into night with his family members. At midnight, he felt acute pain in stomach and was taken to Jaora Nursing Home but from there he was referred to Mandsaur but he died on the way to Mandsaur.

Ajay Singh was engaged to a girl from Amba village four months ago. On May 7 the wedding procession was to leave for bride’s place. On Tuesday, Ajay went with his friends to Dalauda and shopped. On Wednesday, mandap was set up for Ajay when he danced late into night. The wedding banquet was to be held on Thursday.

The cause of death is not known as post-mortem was not conducted. According to his family, Ajay was healthy. His last rites were performed on Thursday in his village. The relatives who were to be a part of his wedding attended his funeral. Dr HS Rathod of nursing home said when Ajay was brought to the hospital, his oxygen saturation was too low. As they didn’t have the required facilities, he was referred to Mandsaur.