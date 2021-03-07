Ratlam: Madhya Pradesh health minister reviews schemes' implementation at helipad and leaves

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): State government’s health care schemes and their implementation are being discussed and reviewed at helipad. This is what happened at Banjali air strip helipad here. State health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary reviewed the health programmes, their implementation in the district on March 5.

According to reports, the health minister got down from helicopter, discussed the health schemes’ implementation with officials and left. Eyewitnesses said the minister came along with state BJP president VD Sharma and left after issuing directives to the officials.

State health minister Choudhary was received by chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware and podiatrist Dr Azhar Ali. An official press release claimed that state health minister received information at the helipad about the health programmes from both the officials and issued necessary directives to make health services better. Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana was also present, press release stated.