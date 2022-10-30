Ratlam: Farmers urged to adopt cow-based farming

FPNS

RATLAM: Using cow dung as fertiliser is the only way to save the land from the poison of chemical fertilisers and also to increase biological activity of the soil. This was stated by state president of Kisan Morcha, Darshan Singh Choudhary in the district sammelan of farmers organised by the District Unit of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

Choudhary urged the farmers to adopt cow-based farming in at least two acre area of their farmland in the beginning and to adopt natural farming to maintain agriculture land naturally.

He strongly advocated for cow-based farming and said that nutrients in the soil will also improve by adopting cow-based farming.

Choudhary also highlighted the works carried out by the State government for the progress and development of farmers in the state.

In the programme, progressive farmers of the district were also felicitated. MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Chetanya Kashyap, MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, National vice-president Kisan Morcha Bansilal Gurjar were also present in the sammelan. Hariram Shah and Badrilal Chodhary conducted the programme and district unit president Kisan Morcha Ram Singh Sisodia gave vote of thanks.

