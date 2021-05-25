Ratlam: Black fungus treatment to begin at medical college hospital from May 26

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Treatment of patients with black fungus will begin at Government Medical College and hospital here from Wednesday, which is May 26. A 10-bed ward has been set up for the purpose.

College dean Dr Jitendra Gupta said injections needed for treatment will reach by late evening or on Wednesday. He said two suspected patients from Jaora and one from Sailana had visited hospital OPD. They were examined but they preferred to go to Indore for treatment.

Dr Gupta said a separate ward for treatment of active Covid patients has been set up with 10 beds at the hospital. He said that an 11-year-old boy is under treatment, at present. Requisition for children’s ward has been submitted. Till the equipment are received, same will be managed from District Hospital, according to Dr Gupta.