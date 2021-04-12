Ratlam: Ahemdabad-Kolkata train resumes, to benefit passengers in western Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway on Monday announced resuming of a special weekly express train between Ahemdabad-Kolkata, which will pass through Ratlam rail division.

A railway press release stated that this special train will be fully reserved and will run with special fare. Passengers will have to follow Covid-19 protocol.

As per information, Ahemdabad to Kolkata train will run from April 14-28 on every Wednesday at 9.05 pm from Ahemdabad, which will reach Ratlam at 2.45 am, Nagda at 3.40 am, Ujjain at 5.10 am. It will reach Kolkata on the third day at 3.15 pm.

Similarly, Kolkata to Ahemdabad train will run every Saturday from April 17 to May 1 at 1.10 pm from Kolkata, which will reach Ujjain at 9.35 pm on Sunday, Nagda at 11.03 pm on Sunday and Ratlam at 12.05 am on Monday. It will reach Ahemdabad at 7.15 am.

Special train between Ahemdabad-Kolkata will stop at Nadiad, Anand, Chayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Beena, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Murwada, Singrauli, Chopan, Nagar Untari, Garba Road, Daltanganj, Barkakana, Bokaro, Phusaro, Chandrapura, Dhanbad, Asansol and Durgapur railway stations.

The train will have 15 sleeper and four general coaches. Reservation for Ahemdabad - Kolkata Special express will commence from April 13.